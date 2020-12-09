See All Otolaryngologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Brien Tonkinson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Brien Tonkinson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Tonkinson works at Central California ENT Med Grp in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Central Ca Ear Nose & Throat
    1351 E Spruce Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 432-3303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Enlarged Turbinates
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Enlarged Turbinates

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 09, 2020
    Great Doctor. Dr. Tonkinson truly cares about his patients.
    Randy Hoover — Dec 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brien Tonkinson, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376691683
    Education & Certifications

    • William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brien Tonkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tonkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tonkinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tonkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tonkinson works at Central California ENT Med Grp in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tonkinson’s profile.

    Dr. Tonkinson has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Enlarged Turbinates, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tonkinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tonkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tonkinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tonkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tonkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

