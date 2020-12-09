Overview

Dr. Brien Tonkinson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Tonkinson works at Central California ENT Med Grp in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.