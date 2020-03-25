Dr. Brie Pulas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pulas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brie Pulas, MD
Overview
Dr. Brie Pulas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Locations
Tampa Medical Tower2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 640, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 872-7582
Citrus Specialty Group Inc9332 State Road 54 Ste 400, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (727) 372-4779
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic Dr. She is the absolute best this area has to offer. She was my daughters psychiatrist for 5+ years. Saw her through tough times and great times. Paid much attention to concerns, spent time with her and her overall approach was extremely beneficial to her care. I wish she was still practicing in Tampa. I could use her now.
About Dr. Brie Pulas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1780844720
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pulas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pulas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pulas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pulas has seen patients for Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pulas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pulas speaks Polish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pulas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pulas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pulas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pulas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.