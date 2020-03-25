Overview

Dr. Brie Pulas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Pulas works at BayCare Behavioral Health, Tampa, FL in Tampa, FL with other offices in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.