Dr. Bridgit Nolan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bridgit Nolan, MD is a Dermatologist in West Palm Beach, FL.
Locations
Palm Beach Dermatology, Inc.4475 Medical Center Way Ste 2, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 863-1000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Palm Beach Dermatology, Inc.701 Northpoint Pkwy Ste 300, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 863-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nolan is fantastic! I got all my questions answered and she gave me a special shampoo to help clear up some damaged skin. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Bridgit Nolan, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1801117338
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nolan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nolan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nolan has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nolan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Nolan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nolan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.