Dr. Bridgette Parish, MD
Overview
Dr. Bridgette Parish, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from American College Of Traditional Chinese Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Locations
UT Physicians Women's Center - Texas Medical Center6410 Fannin St Ste 250, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-7131
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love Love Love! Dr.Parish. She’s so sweet and caring, made me feel comfortable both surgeries I did with her, and on top of that my incision was done beautifully! Would definitely recommend her!
About Dr. Bridgette Parish, MD
- Obstetrics
- English
- 1114158672
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Traditional Chinese Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parish has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parish has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Parish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.