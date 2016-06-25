Dr. Bridgette Duggan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duggan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bridgette Duggan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bridgette Duggan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Duggan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Coast Gynecologic Oncology3390 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste 130, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 455-5524
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duggan?
Dr Duggan takes her work very seriously, yet described doing laparoscopic hysterectomy surgery as fun. She obviously enjoys her work because she is so expert at it. My surgery was a breeze and I can only thank Dr Duggan and her caring staff for the wonderful care. Each member of her staff from Margie, new patient coordinator, to Brigette, surgery scheduler and support, to Kayla the nurse practitioner, everyone did an excellent job of making me feel important and prepared. Thanks, C. Pieper
About Dr. Bridgette Duggan, MD
- Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841212081
Education & Certifications
- La Co/USC
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duggan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duggan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duggan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duggan works at
Dr. Duggan has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duggan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duggan speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Duggan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duggan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duggan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duggan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.