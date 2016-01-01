Overview

Dr. Bridgette Collins-Burow, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Collins-Burow works at Tulane Cancer Center Clinic in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.