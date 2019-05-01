Dr. Bridgette Blazek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blazek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bridgette Blazek, MD
Overview
Dr. Bridgette Blazek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Blazek works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Abrazo Arrowhead Campus18701 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 561-7222
-
2
Park Ridge Office1675 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 655-8500
-
3
Taz Glendale LLC5605 W Eugie Ave Ste 111, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (480) 756-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blazek?
My visits are always great with Dr. Blazek. I have been a patient of hers for 5 years now and love her1
About Dr. Bridgette Blazek, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1578542932
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Illinois Wesleyan university
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blazek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blazek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blazek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blazek works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Blazek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blazek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blazek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blazek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.