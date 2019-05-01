Overview

Dr. Bridgette Blazek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Blazek works at Arizona Medical Imaging in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Park Ridge, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.