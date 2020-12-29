Dr. Bridgett Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bridgett Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Bridgett Moore, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
Azalea Center for Plastic Surgery PC2810 N Oak St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 259-0019
Hospital Affiliations
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moore has wonderful bed side manners and is very encouraging! Her office staff is amazing! I was very pleased with my entire experience!
About Dr. Bridgett Moore, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
