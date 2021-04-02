Dr. Bridget Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bridget Wright, MD
Overview
Dr. Bridget Wright, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer Univ and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Locations
Heart of Georgia Rheumatology, LLC1508 Hardeman Ave Ste A, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 633-7600Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
Children'S Health Center Atrium Health Navicent744 1st Street Ln, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 633-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very Friendly , Very educated. Staff is also friendly. Has been my Doctor for a few years and has addressed every concern . I highly recommend Mrs. Wright for any Rheumatology treatment and concerns
About Dr. Bridget Wright, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1861506768
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Metrohlth/Case Wstn Reserve U
- Mercer Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright has seen patients for Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
