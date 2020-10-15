Dr. Bridget Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bridget Walsh, MD
Overview
Dr. Bridget Walsh, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They completed their fellowship with University Of Colorado|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
Locations
Sky Divas OB GYN10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 313, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0388
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Walsh is an excellent OB/GYN. She delivered my second child and was so helpful and caring during my pregnancy. I struggled with hyperemesis during both pregnancies and the difference was night and day! Dr. Walsh was proactive in prescribing me the medication I needed to get my HG under control and was supportive when I had other complications, as well. She can sometimes seem a bit brusque, but underneath that she is an intelligent, compassionate doctor.
About Dr. Bridget Walsh, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1013010958
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.