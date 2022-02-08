Dr. Bridget Sinnott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinnott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bridget Sinnott, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bridget Sinnott, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Dublin U and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Sinnott works at
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
How was your appointment with Dr. Sinnott?
Due to COVID I had not been in a while for an appointment with Dr. Sinnott. I have had medicines filled that were refilled through my other doctors but should have had blood work and follow ups that I let slip. She started off getting blood work information and changing the amount I was taking. After two weeks I felt like a new person. She takes time and looks at the whole picture. It is great to have such a wonderful Doctor.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1215912399
- U IL Coll Med
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Cleveland Clinic|Mercy Hospital and Medical Center|University of Illinois Hospital
- Dublin U
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. Sinnott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sinnott using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sinnott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinnott works at
Dr. Sinnott has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinnott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinnott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinnott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinnott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinnott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.