Dr. Bridget Rutledge, MD
Overview
Dr. Bridget Rutledge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Locations
BJC Medical Group at the Highlands1110 Highlands Plaza Dr E Ste 280, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 286-2620
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rutledge?
Dr. Rutledge is professional, but also caring, a good listener and takes time with whatever situation or symptom you need to discuss. Her choice of a prescription has solved a medical condition I was having. I came to her after having a stroke, heart attack and lobectomy. She made me feel comfortable, more than any other ob/gyn. I'm happy to be one of her patients! I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Bridget Rutledge, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083747067
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
