Overview

Dr. Bridget Rutledge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Rutledge works at BJC Medical Group at the Highlands in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

