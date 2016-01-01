Dr. Bridget Patterson-Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson-Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bridget Patterson-Marshall, MD
Overview
Dr. Bridget Patterson-Marshall, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Patterson-Marshall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Montefiore Medical Center111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4321
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patterson-Marshall?
About Dr. Bridget Patterson-Marshall, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043208739
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson-Marshall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson-Marshall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson-Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson-Marshall works at
Dr. Patterson-Marshall speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson-Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson-Marshall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson-Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson-Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.