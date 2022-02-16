Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bridget Mueller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bridget Mueller, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5 E 98th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-7076
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best! I’ve had migraines my entire life, have literally seen about 20 different neurologists and she is just everything you want! She listens, is concerned, is very compassionate, inquisitive.
About Dr. Bridget Mueller, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1376938316
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.