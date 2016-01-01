Overview

Dr. Bridget Moore, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Moore works at Physicians Footcare in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.