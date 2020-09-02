Overview

Dr. Bridget Loehn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital, Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.



Dr. Loehn works at Imperial Health LLP in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.