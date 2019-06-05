Overview

Dr. Bridget Hittepole, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Hittepole works at UofL Physicians - Internal Medicine in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.