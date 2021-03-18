Dr. Bridget Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bridget Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bridget Green, MD is a Dermatologist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Locations
Dermatology Center of Grand Rapids PC750 E Beltline Ave NE Ste 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 942-9343
Lakeshore Allergy PC3290 N Wellness Dr Bldg D, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 395-9379
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. I was referred to Dr. Greene by my primary doctor, Quinn, who I trust implicitly. I found Dr. Greene to be thorough and she answered my questions completely. I have some serious issues and am grateful I was recommended to her. Her staff was VERY pleasant as well and I did not wait at all. Very pleased with this doctor.
About Dr. Bridget Green, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
