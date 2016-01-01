Overview

Dr. Bridget Frawley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Frawley works at Albany Medical Center Neurology in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.