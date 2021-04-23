Overview

Dr. Bridget Carey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.



Dr. Carey works at Peripheral Neuropathy Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.