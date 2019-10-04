Dr. Bridget Brunner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brunner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bridget Brunner, MD
Overview
Dr. Bridget Brunner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jasper, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Walker Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Brunner works at
Locations
-
1
Walker Women's Specialists304 Blackwell Dairy Rd, Jasper, AL 35504 Directions (205) 384-4801
Hospital Affiliations
- Walker Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brunner?
I absolutely love Dr. Brunner! She is kind and takes time to listen to your concerns. Thankful to have such an amazing doctor to walk with me through my pregnancy and deliver my beautiful babies!
About Dr. Bridget Brunner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1427272129
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brunner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brunner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brunner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brunner works at
Dr. Brunner has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brunner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brunner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brunner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brunner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brunner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.