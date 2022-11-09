See All Otolaryngologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Bridget Brady, MD

Endocrine Surgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bridget Brady, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Brady works at Austin Thyroid Surgeons in Austin, TX with other offices in Kyle, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, Parathyroidectomy and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Austin Thyroid Surgeons
    3107 Oak Creek Dr Ste 120, Austin, TX 78727 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 887-3187
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Austin Thyroid Surgeons
    1180 Seton Pkwy Ste 220, Kyle, TX 78640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 887-3187

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 09, 2022
    Doctor Bridget Brady is by far one of the most professional, caring, gentle and compassionate doctors I’ve ever seen. I had an huge lump on my throat and had feared the worst but all along the way she kept me calm and had a positive outlook. Even the biopsy was easy and I hate needles! If you are looking for an endocrine surgeon with experience and accolades, look no further. Thank you Dr Brady for all you have done. I will continue to refer my friends and family to you and I look forward to seeing you at my next checkup!
    Heather H — Nov 09, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Bridget Brady, MD
    About Dr. Bridget Brady, MD

    Endocrine Surgery
    24 years of experience
    English, German and Spanish
    NPI: 1578542320
    Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency: Baylor University Med Center
    Internship: Baylor University Med Ctr
    Medical Education: University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
