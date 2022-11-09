Overview

Dr. Bridget Brady, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Brady works at Austin Thyroid Surgeons in Austin, TX with other offices in Kyle, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, Parathyroidectomy and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.