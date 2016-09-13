Dr. Bridget Bagert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bridget Bagert, MD
Overview
Dr. Bridget Bagert, MD is a Neuroscientist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Ochsner St. Martin Hospital.
Dr. Bagert works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3980
-
2
Ochsner Baptist2820 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 412-1517
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bagert?
Dr Bagert and her staff are up to date on current medicine. They are all genuinely concerned about their patients and routinely check on them via telephone or the myoschner web site.
About Dr. Bridget Bagert, MD
- Neuroscience
- English, French
- 1174589824
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University/VA Medical Center - Portland, OR (Neuroimmunology and Multiple Sclerosis)
- Mount Sinai Medical Center - New York, NY (Neurology)
- Soundshore Medical Center of Westchester - New Rochelle, NY (Internal Medicine)
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bagert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bagert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bagert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bagert works at
Dr. Bagert speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.