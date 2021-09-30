Dr. Bridger Clarke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bridger Clarke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bridger Clarke, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clairton, PA.
Dr. Clarke works at
Locations
-
1
South Hills Gastroenterology1200 Brooks Ln Ste G10, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-5914
-
2
Jefferson Hospital565 Coal Valley Rd, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-5914
-
3
Spartan Health Surgicenter100 Stoops Dr, Monongahela, PA 15063 Directions (724) 565-5164
-
4
South Hills Endoscopy Center2589 Boyce Plaza Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Directions (412) 838-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Explained EVERYTHING about test extremely well & follow up after procedures was very thorough. Great personal interaction.
About Dr. Bridger Clarke, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1932324506
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
