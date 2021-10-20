See All Rheumatologists in Brownsville, TX
Dr. Bricia Toro De Zarei, MD

Rheumatology
3.7 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bricia Toro De Zarei, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from Universidad Anahuac and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Toro De Zarei works at South Texas Arthritis Center in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Texas Arthritis Center
    1200 Calle Milagros, Brownsville, TX 78526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 253-0516

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Valley Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteopenia
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia

Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 20, 2021
    I waited for 20 minutes I saw the nurse instead, the doctor came in about 30 minutes later; she did a lot of X-rays & drawing about 4 vials of my blood
    — Oct 20, 2021
    About Dr. Bricia Toro De Zarei, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1124026299
    Education & Certifications

    • StratfordLos Angeles County and University - Southern California Medical Center - Los Angeles CA
    • StratfordLos Angeles County and University - Southern California Medical Center - Los Angeles CA
    • Universidad Anahuac
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bricia Toro De Zarei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toro De Zarei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toro De Zarei has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toro De Zarei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Toro De Zarei works at South Texas Arthritis Center in Brownsville, TX. View the full address on Dr. Toro De Zarei’s profile.

    Dr. Toro De Zarei has seen patients for Osteopenia, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toro De Zarei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Toro De Zarei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toro De Zarei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toro De Zarei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toro De Zarei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

