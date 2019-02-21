Overview

Dr. Brice Williams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Williams works at Clayson Williams Eye Center in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Nearsightedness and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.