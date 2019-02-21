Dr. Brice Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brice Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. Brice Williams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
Clayson Williams Eye Center4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 3600, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 436-6426Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mt. Ogden Surgery Center4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 254-5833Wednesday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Simply the best. Since I value eyesight and eye care, I only trust my care to the best! He is the best I can recommend him to anyone wanting the best care possible.
About Dr. Brice Williams, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University Hospital
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Nearsightedness and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.