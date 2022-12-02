See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Chesterbrook, PA
Dr. Brianna Schumacher, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Brianna Schumacher, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (35)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brianna Schumacher, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Chesterbrook, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.

Dr. Schumacher works at Shady Grove Fertility - Pennsylvania in Chesterbrook, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Chesterbrook Office
    945 Chesterbrook Blvd, Chesterbrook, PA 19087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 981-6000
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 9:00am
    Sunday
    7:00am - 9:00am
  2. 2
    Center City Office
    1515 Market St Ste 1030, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 667-1070
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Female Infertility
High Risk Pregnancy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
High Risk Pregnancy
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schumacher?

    Dec 02, 2022
    She is so nice n good to explain everything!
    — Dec 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brianna Schumacher, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brianna Schumacher, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schumacher to family and friends

    Dr. Schumacher's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schumacher

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brianna Schumacher, MD.

    About Dr. Brianna Schumacher, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184918443
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Massachusetts Medical School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Acadia University,
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brianna Schumacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schumacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schumacher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schumacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Schumacher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schumacher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schumacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schumacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brianna Schumacher, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.