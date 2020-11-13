Dr. Brianna McDaniel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDaniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brianna McDaniel, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brianna McDaniel, DO is a Dermatologist in Covington, LA. They graduated from WILLIAM CAREY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. McDaniel works at
Mcdaniel Dermatology and Skin Surgery Institute LLC109 New Camellia Blvd Ste 200, Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr McDaniel is by far the best dermatologist that has ever treated me. Her training surpasses any other doctor in this area but equally important is her empathy and desire to the very best. Before you choose any doctor, make sure they have the education/training needed to treat you effectively. I was shocked to discover the doctors in this area who claim to be dermatologists but have zero formal training.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1285053496
- WILLIAM CAREY COLLEGE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
