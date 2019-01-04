See All Pediatricians in Bothell, WA
Dr. Brianna Label, MD

Pediatrics
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brianna Label, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bothell, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.

Dr. Label works at Allegro Pediatrics in Bothell, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Allegro Pediatrics
    11724 NE 195th St Ste 100, Bothell, WA 98011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 318-3100
  2. 2
    Dynacare Northwest Inc
    2700 Northup Way, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 827-4600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Newborn Jaundice
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 04, 2019
    We love Dr. Label. She is compassionate, takes her time, and is extremely diligent and thoughtful in the way she practices. Our son had an airway issue early in life and because of her concern we got into specialty quickly and had the issue corrected. I feel so lucky to have her as our pediatrician. My only complaint is that it’s basically impossible to get a same day appointment with her, likely because she is so popular.
    — Jan 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Pediatrics
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144463944
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    • Pediatrics
