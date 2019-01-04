Dr. Brianna Label, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Label is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brianna Label, MD
Overview
Dr. Brianna Label, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bothell, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Dr. Label works at
Locations
-
1
Allegro Pediatrics11724 NE 195th St Ste 100, Bothell, WA 98011 Directions (425) 318-3100
-
2
Dynacare Northwest Inc2700 Northup Way, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 827-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Label?
We love Dr. Label. She is compassionate, takes her time, and is extremely diligent and thoughtful in the way she practices. Our son had an airway issue early in life and because of her concern we got into specialty quickly and had the issue corrected. I feel so lucky to have her as our pediatrician. My only complaint is that it’s basically impossible to get a same day appointment with her, likely because she is so popular.
About Dr. Brianna Label, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1144463944
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Label has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Label accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Label has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Label works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Label. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Label.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Label, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Label appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.