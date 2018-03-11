See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Brianna Dix, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Brianna Dix, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Dr. Dix works at Novant Health WomanCare - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health WomanCare - Winston-Salem
    114 Charlois Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7867

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Brianna Dix, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1457887374
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

