Dr. Brianna Crawley, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brianna Crawley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Dr. Crawley works at Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV, Newport Beach, CA and Redlands, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Vocal Cord Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm
    11406 Loma Linda Dr, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2600
    Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm
    11234 Anderson St, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2600
    Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm
    2020 Wellness Way Ste 506, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 382-7055
    Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm
    359 San Miguel Dr Ste 105, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 307-0964
    Loma Linda Univeristy Radiology Medical Group Inc.
    1895 Orange Tree Ln Ste 102, Redlands, CA 92374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2824
    Loma Linda Univ Surgery Medical Grp
    11370 Anderson St, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2822

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Dysphagia
Vocal Cord Nodule
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 05, 2018
    Dr Crawley, is very pleasant, knowledgeable, caring physician. If you are looking for superlative physician, Dr Crawley is it.
    Suresh Tekade in Loma Linda, CA — Jun 05, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brianna Crawley, MD
    About Dr. Brianna Crawley, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093974727
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brianna Crawley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crawley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crawley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crawley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crawley has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Vocal Cord Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crawley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Crawley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crawley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crawley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crawley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

