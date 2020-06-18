Dr. Briane Hass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Briane Hass, MD
Dr. Briane Hass, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med.
Palm Beach Hearing Associates, Pllc2401 Pga Blvd Ste 128, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 500-3277
I am post op about 12 days and I couldn’t be happier so far with my results. Dr. B knew exactly what I wanted. He made my nose literally perfect with me still feeling like me! I have already recommended him to so many but if you’re reading this and thinking about it, he’s the best around. Also, the staff from the beginning to end are so nice and comforting. I was constantly checked on and they made me feel like I wasn’t just another “patient”. 10 out of 5!
- New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hosp
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hass.
