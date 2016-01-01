Dr. Briana Sacco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sacco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Briana Sacco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Briana Sacco, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Childrens Medical Center Plano.
Dr. Sacco works at
Locations
-
1
Children's at Legacy7601 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 303-5900
-
2
Children's Health Specialty Center Plano Campus7609 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (214) 456-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
- Childrens Medical Center Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Briana Sacco, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1992933493
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
