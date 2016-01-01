Overview

Dr. Briana Sacco, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Childrens Medical Center Plano.



Dr. Sacco works at UT Southwestern Clinic in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eating Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.