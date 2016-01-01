Dr. Zimmer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Zimmer, DO
Overview
Dr. Brian Zimmer, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Zimmer works at
Locations
1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian Zimmer, DO
- Emergency Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1447589056
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Emergency Medicine
