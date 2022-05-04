Dr. Ziegler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Ziegler, MD
Dr. Brian Ziegler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Orthopaedics of Brevard830 Executive Ln Ste 120, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 639-2551
Health First Cape Canaveral Hospital701 W Cocoa Beach Cswy, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 Directions (321) 799-7111
Health First, Melbourne, FL1350 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
My wife and I both had carpal tunnel surgery over the past several yeears, on both hands, and the entire process was smooth and effective. Couldn't be better! 5 stars times 4 procedures=20 stars!
About Dr. Brian Ziegler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ziegler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ziegler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ziegler has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ziegler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziegler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziegler.
