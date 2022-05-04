Overview

Dr. Brian Ziegler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ziegler works at Orthopedics Of Brevard in Rockledge, FL with other offices in Cocoa Beach, FL and Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.