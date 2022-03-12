Overview

Dr. Brian Zell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Zell works at Cooper Bone & Joint Institute in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.