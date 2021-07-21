Overview

Dr. Brian Zebrowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI|University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Zebrowski works at Dr. Brian K Zebrowski, MD FACS in Lutz, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.