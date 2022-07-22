Overview

Dr. Brian Zalis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Zalis works at Pembroke Lake Medical Center in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.