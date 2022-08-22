Dr. Brian Zafonte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zafonte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Zafonte, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Zafonte, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Watertown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Samaritan Medical Center.
Samaritan Orthopedics22567 Summit Dr Bldg Ii, Watertown, NY 13601 Directions (315) 779-6730
Ascension All Saints Hospital3801 Spring St, Mount Pleasant, WI 53405 Directions (262) 687-4011
Ascension All Saints Specialty Care Center - Primary & Specialty Care3811 Spring St # 102, Mount Pleasant, WI 53405 Directions (262) 687-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I felt at ease with Dr. Zafonte. He clearly explained all surgical and non surgical options for my injury. He asked about my lifestyle and explained how my decision to proceed with surgery or not would affect the outcome. He answered my questions and explained details that would give me the best results for optimal recovery. I highly recommend him!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1003112947
- Hand and Upper Extremity Fellow
- Montefiore Medical Center and The Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- Montefiore Medical Center-Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Suny-Stony Brook
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Zafonte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zafonte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zafonte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zafonte has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zafonte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Zafonte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zafonte.
