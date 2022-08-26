Overview

Dr. Brian Zachariah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from American University Of Antigua College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.



Dr. Zachariah works at Baylor Scott & White Clinic in College Station, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.