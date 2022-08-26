Dr. Brian Zachariah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zachariah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Zachariah, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Zachariah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from American University Of Antigua College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.
Locations
Baylor Scott & White University Clinic1700 University Dr E, College Station, TX 77840 Directions (979) 207-3397
MindPath Care - Sugarland77 Sugar Creek Center Blvd Ste 460, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (832) 821-0124Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Zachariah for years, and I consider it a privilege to know him and to be under his care. He blends his focus on the science of his profession with a congenial yet professional bedside manner, something rare in a psychiatrist. I highly recommend him to anyone seeking the care of a highly competent and caring mental health professional.
About Dr. Brian Zachariah, MD
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Buffalo & Affil Hosps
- SUNY Buffalo Genl Hospital
- American University Of Antigua College Of Medicine
- HOUSTON BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
