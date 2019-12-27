Overview

Dr. Brian Young, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Young works at Mclaren Macomb Internal Medcn in Clinton Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.