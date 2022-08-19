Dr. Brian Yee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Yee, DO
Overview
Dr. Brian Yee, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They completed their fellowship with Baystate Medical Center, Tufts University
Dr. Yee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tidelands Health Pain Management Services at The Market Common2200 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 848-5210
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
- Wythe County Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yee?
Always upfront ,cares about his patience, very smart his clients mattered to him more than the money,losing him to go back home was a big mistake ,,, thank you doc for all you did for me,,God bless you and yours,
About Dr. Brian Yee, DO
- Pain Management
- English
- 1881891059
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Medical Center, Tufts University
- West Viriginia University
- West Viriginia univeristy
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yee accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yee works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Yee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.