Dr. Brian Yamada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Yamada, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Yamada, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Yamada works at
Locations
-
1
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Urology19 West Ave Ste 103, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 583-0111
-
2
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Urology at Malta6 Medical Park Dr Ste 202, Malta, NY 12020 Directions (518) 583-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yamada?
I have been seeing Dr Yamada for years while I have been recovering from Bladder Cancer. He has been an excellent doctor who is always concerned about patient worries. He is the Best and I was blessed by gettiing him. His staff is just as wonderful as he is and all take into consideration your worries and your concerns. They all go to the extreme for keeping you comfortable. Would never go anywhere else! Dr Yamada is the best!
About Dr. Brian Yamada, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1801849039
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yamada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamada works at
Dr. Yamada has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yamada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.