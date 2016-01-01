Dr. Brian Wosnitzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wosnitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Wosnitzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Wosnitzer, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Nuclear Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Wosnitzer works at
Locations
NBIMC - Radiology201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-6172
Office111 AMSTERDAM AVE, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 256-9604
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian Wosnitzer, MD
- Nuclear Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1174798730
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hosp Ctr|St Lukes-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Nuclear Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wosnitzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wosnitzer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wosnitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wosnitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wosnitzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wosnitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wosnitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.