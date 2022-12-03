Dr. Brian Woodruff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodruff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Woodruff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Woodruff, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine.
Dr. Woodruff works at
Locations
Traverse City Practice550 Munson Ave, Traverse City, MI 49686 Directions
Spectrum Health Regional Laboratory35 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Woodruff was great! He asked us several times if we had any questions or wanted to go over things again and he made my daughter feel comfortable
About Dr. Brian Woodruff, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1215921432
Education & Certifications
- U Of Mi
- U Of Wi
- U Of Wi
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine

