Dr. Brian Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Wong, MD is a Neuroimmunology Specialist in Southington, CT. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group Southington462 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 621-1896
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
Being newly diagnosed with MS Dr Wong was very thorough and answered all my questions.He never makes me feel rushed. He and all his staff are wonderful and very responsive.
About Dr. Brian Wong, MD
- Neuroimmunology
- English
- 1336588482
Education & Certifications
- Brown University Rhode Island Hospital
- Brown University Rhode Island Hospital
- MOUNT AUBURN HOSPITAL
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.