Dr. Brian Wolff, MD

Neurology
3.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Wolff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.

Dr. Wolff works at NEUROLOGY CENTER in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Insomnia and Cognitive Function Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Center
    671 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 120, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Insomnia
Cognitive Function Testing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 10, 2022
    Dr. Gates referred me to Dr. Wolff. It’s the only thing Dr. Gates did that was positive. Dr. Wolff is always on his A game, unlike Gates. Dr. Wolff was thorough, compassionate, and quick to learn I had a stroke. I trust him implicitly. His office staff is kind, knowledgeable, and cares about patients. Although I’m not happy that my stroke was diagnosed in untimely fashion, Gates dropped the ball and Wolff stepped in and probably saved my life.
    Pamela St Laurent — Oct 10, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Wolff, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Haitian Creole and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1225089048
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • Saint Barnabas Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Wolff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolff has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Insomnia and Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Wolff speaks Haitian Creole and Spanish.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

