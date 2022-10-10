Dr. Brian Wolff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Wolff, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Wolff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Locations
Neurology Center671 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 120, Naples, FL 34102 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gates referred me to Dr. Wolff. It’s the only thing Dr. Gates did that was positive. Dr. Wolff is always on his A game, unlike Gates. Dr. Wolff was thorough, compassionate, and quick to learn I had a stroke. I trust him implicitly. His office staff is kind, knowledgeable, and cares about patients. Although I’m not happy that my stroke was diagnosed in untimely fashion, Gates dropped the ball and Wolff stepped in and probably saved my life.
About Dr. Brian Wolff, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Haitian Creole and Spanish
- 1225089048
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Saint Barnabas Med Center
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wolff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wolff has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Insomnia and Cognitive Function Testing, and more.
Dr. Wolff speaks Haitian Creole and Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
