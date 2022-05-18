See All Neurologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Brian Wolf, MD

Neurology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Wolf, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Wolf works at First Physicians Group- Neurology in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    First Physicians Group
    1921 Waldemere St Ste 701, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 487-2160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Epilepsy
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing

Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Autonomic Disorders
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Dementia
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Abscess
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Tumor
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Concussion
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Delirium
  View other providers who treat Delirium
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality
Guillain-Barre Syndrome
Huntington's Disease
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Intracranial Hemorrhage
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis
Intraoperative Electrophysiologic Monitoring
Meningitis
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Diseases
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurodegenerative Diseases
Neuromyelitis Optica
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Paraneoplastic Limbic Encephalitis
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Primary Angiitis of the Central Nervous System
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Spina Bifida
Spinal Stenosis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Tissue Plasminogen Activator (tPA)
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Brian Wolf, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1407247307
    Education & Certifications

    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    • Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • University of Miami
    • Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolf works at First Physicians Group- Neurology in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wolf’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

