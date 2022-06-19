Overview

Dr. Brian Wittek, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY|Creighton University and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Wittek works at Meritas Health Comprehensive Surgery in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.