Overview

Dr. Brian Wise, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with National Jewish Health.



Dr. Wise works at National Jewish Health - Denver - Jackson in Denver, CO with other offices in Centennial, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.