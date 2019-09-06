See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Denver, CO
Dr. Brian Wise, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Wise, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with National Jewish Health.

Dr. Wise works at National Jewish Health - Denver - Jackson in Denver, CO with other offices in Centennial, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    National Jewish Health
    1400 Jackson St, Denver, CO 80206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 388-4461
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Wise Psychiatry, PC
    6081 S Quebec St Ste 100, Centennial, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 253-0650
  3. 3
    Wise Psychiatry
    6053 S Quebec St Ste 203, Centennial, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 708-4287

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • National Jewish Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Conversion Disorder
Delusional Disorder
Depression
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Fibromyalgia
Impulse Control Disorders
Lyme Disease
Major Depressive Disorder
Marijuana Addiction
Mast Cell Diseases
Medical-Psychiatric Issues
Mood Disorders
Nutritional Supplementation
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Oppositional Defiant Disorder
Panic Attack
Pediatric Attention Deficit (ADD)
Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Postpartum Depression
Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Psychotherapy for Crisis
Somatoform Disorders
Stress Management
Suicidal Ideation
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 06, 2019
    Dr. Wise has been treating my daughter for depression, anxiety and ADHD for a few years. He is exceptionally insightful, kind, understanding and responsive. We have seen other MDs but none have been as successful at treating my daughter as Dr. Wise. I recommend him without reservation.
    About Dr. Brian Wise, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043211683
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Of Colorado Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • University Of Co School Of Med
    • University of Colorado School of Medicine
    • University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
    • Wofford College
    • Psychiatry
